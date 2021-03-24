Kim Kardashian Built An Entire Town In Her Yard And Wow

As an adult, I am actually so, so jealous.
In case you didn’t know, I am completely and totally fascinated with the death hole that is Kim Kardashian’s house.
That cold, dark lair is my obsession.
There’s toys set up in stadium seating.
A color-coded LEGO drawer:
And bins and bins full of arts & craft supplies:
It’s basically a perfectly stocked first grade classroom.
And it’s definitely a brief respite from the abandoned museum vibe she has going on in the other parts of the house.
But now Kim has gone above and beyond.
I thought the childhood dream was one of these:
Kim has built this in her backyard.
Yes, an entire little town.
It’s apparently called Lil’ Hidden Hills (a play on the name of the gated community they live in).
There’s a KKW Beauty Shop:
She has little streetlights:
Yes, there’s even a little Starbucks.
Not gonna lie, 7-year-old and 33-year-old me are completely jealous.
These kids have playhouses nicer than my actual one.
