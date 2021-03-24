Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys Team Up With Michelle Obama for Girl Talk Event

WENN/Judy Eddy/Sheri Determan

Auli’i Cravalho, Meryl Streep, Marsai Martin, Orlando Bloom, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Demi Lovato have also made up the star-studded line-up of the virtual empowerment evening.

AceShowbiz –

Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys and actresses Auli’i Cravalho and Meryl Streep have joined the star-studded line-up of PopSugar’s upcoming Girl Talk event with Michelle Obama.

The former U.S. First Lady has teamed up with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to host the event on March 25 at 9 P.M. ET, and she’ll front the keynote conversation with two students, moderated by talk show host Lilly Singh.

“Women’s History Month is the perfect time to pay it forward to the next generation of girls and to ensure they receive the support that they so deeply deserve-especially after this challenging year with the pandemic,” Obama said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m excited that we’ll be able to come together with POPSUGAR to share the stories of the Girls Opportunity Alliance and to drive action during this pivotal moment for girls’ education around the world.”

The night will also feature interactive question-and-answer sessions, a musical performance by Clarkson, and special guests, also including “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin, Orlando Bloom, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Demi Lovato.

Martin will talk about empowerment as she hosts “Stepping Into Your Power 101!” and Cravalho will front a “3 Ways to Dream Big” panel.

“I’ve always loved working with the POPSUGAR team, and I love what ‘Girl Talk’ represents,” Martin said of her participation. “Any time I have the opportunity to uplift young women and their voices, it’s a no brainer. I’m honored to be part of such a positive and uplifting event.”

Andra Day, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, and Lana Condor will also be part of the Girls Opportunity Alliance event.

More details about the virtual empowerment evening can be found on PopSugar’s Girl Talk page.