Kate Winslet Acknowledges Her Lesbian Scenes Got More Attention Than Her Other Love Scenes

When asked if conversation about her sex scenes with Saoirse Ronan felt distracting, the ‘Ammonite’ star stresses on the need to support the LGBTQ community and make them more visible.

Kate Winslet has been asked more about the lesbian scenes in her new film “Ammonite” than any heterosexual sex romps.

The Oscar winner portrays real-life English paleontologist Mary Anning in the film, which chronicles her secret relationship with Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. And the project is definitely getting attention – mainly because of the love scenes.

“I definitely feel a sort of a duty to serve Mary Anning… and the story,” Kate told Digital Spy. “The story is so much about her, and her remarkable achievements that were unsung, unknown, re-appropriated by men, taken from her wrongfully.”

“I didn’t feel, ‘Oh, God, let me get away from the talking about the sex scenes and come back to that!’ but what I definitely found really striking is that people seem to talk about the love scenes in the film in ways that are much more focused, because it’s two women,” she continued.

Kate further shared the reason why she did not mind the sex scenes talks. “I’m telling you, with my hand on my heart, I have never been asked the same volume of questions about love scenes of a heterosexual nature, of which I have shot many in my life. And so that to me… that’s a conversation,” she explained.





The 45-year-old went on to express what she hope the movie could bring to the LGBTQ community. “You know, there’s no shame around this, it’s just two women who love each other. And for me, I really hope that that contributes to the evolution and progression of how audiences view LGBTQ people and their relationships just by normalizing it completely.”