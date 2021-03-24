Kate Hudson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Impresses Many With Her Cute Morning Yoga Pose

Instagram

Sharing some father-daughter moment on her social media, the ‘Almost Famous’ actress reveals that her little girl Rani Rose has learned to meditate with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson‘s daughter has apparently taken after her passion for meditation. Just days after she shared a photo of her at-home yoga session, the “Deepwater Horizon” actress shared a video of her 2-year-old copying her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa‘s morning yoga pose, leaving her fans and followers impressed.

In an Instagram post captioned “Morning”, Rani Rose was caught on camera sitting cross-legged on the floor next to her dad. Still clad in her pajamas, she adoringly closed her eyes and took a heavy-deep breath. It did not take long, however, for her to decide she had enough meditation for the day as she scrambled away after one full deep breath.

As Rani stood up and walked away, Kate could be heard praising her little girl, “Oh honey, that was so good, sweetheart.” Meanwhile, Danny, whom she dated since 2016, proudly said, “Rani, you are so good at meditating.”

Many others were also full of praises for Rani. Amanda Kloots, who was once featured on Kate’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast, left a comment that read, “She’s better than I am at meditating.” Makeup artist Kandee Johnson additionally wrote, “That was the best meditating and breath EVER!!!!!!!!!”

Another follower pointed out that Rani’s ability to sit still for one full deep breath was actually a feat for her age. “That was like 2 hours of meditation in Toddler Years,” the user noted. In response, Kate excitedly wrote back, “totally!”

Kate has regularly shared her yoga workouts on social media. On Friday, she posted a photo of her sitting cross-legged on her mat. In the caption, she noted, “All streams flow to the sea because it is lower than they are. Humility gives it its power. -Lao Tzu #fridayflow #yoga When I practice I set intentions and this was mine today! Anyone else set a weekend intention?!?!”

Kate and Danny welcomed Rani in October 2018, two years after they began their romantic relationship. The “Almost Famous” actress is also a mother to 17-year-old Ryder from her past marriage to Chris Robinson and 9-year-old Bingham from her past relationship to Matt Bellamy.