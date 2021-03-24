Kangaroo filmed swimming across creek in Moree

A hapless kangaroo has been captured making a valiant effort to swim across floodwaters in northern New South Wales – only to be seen diving back in.

Moree woman Dimity Smith filmed the roo swimming across the flooded Marshall Ponds Creek, where gum trees could be seen submerged deep underwater.

“This guy managed to get to the edge,” she wrote in a post on Twitter.

A kangaroo made its way through flood waters to its family nearby in flooded Moree. (Dimity Smith/Twitter)

“Then swiftly dived back in again after all my cheering…. only to join his family further down the river.

Floods in Moree continued to worsen today despite clear skies, with 120,000 megalitres of water travelling down the Mehi River from upstream yesterday.