Justin Bieber Visits L.A. Prison for His Evangelical Mission

On the same day he is reported to have stopped by the California State Prison of L.A. County with his pastor, the ‘Holy’ crooner shares some inspirational words about his faith on social media.

Justin Bieber is spreading the word of God. Having been back in Los Angeles after enjoying a break in the Turks and Caicos, the “Holy” crooner was caught on camera visiting a prison to carry out his evangelical mission.

On Tuesday, March 22, Justin’s RV was captured outside the California State Prison of L.A. County. A representative of The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation then confirmed to TMZ that the Grammy-winning singer stopped by the facility with his pastor to support its faith-based programs.

It was unclear whether the husband of Hailey Baldwin was performing or giving a sermon inside the jail. The spokesperson of CDCR, in the meantime, assured the outlet that his visit went smoothly and that he followed all COVID-19 safety measures.

On the same day, Justin took to Instagram to share some inspirational words about his faith. He began his lengthy message, “The creator of the universe loves you so much that he came down in physical human form, lived a sinless life, experience the pains of this world, was mocked and spit on and tortured ultimately hung on a cross where he would take the punishment for our wrongs.”

“He would then rise on the 3rd day defeating death once and for all. Believing and receiving this truth has allowed me to live a life of true freedom. A life not fearful of death, I believe God is trustworthy,” the 27-year-old added. “His charactor is consistently perfect. Your relationship with God can be a love story with the one who designed and created you and knows and loves everything about you.”

In the caption of the post, the former boyfriend of Selena Gomez penned, “My perspective of God has switched from fear to LOVE.” He went on to remind his fans and followers, “U are never too far from God! Hes obsessed with you.”