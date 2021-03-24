Joanna Lumley brands The Crown ‘ghastly’ and says it’s ‘awful’ that ‘lots of people don’t know it’s made up’

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley has criticised the hit Netflix series The Crown, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The actor described the series, which released its fourth season last November, as “ghastly”, and referred to the controversy surrounding the show’s historical accuracy.

Speaking on the Chopper’s Politics podcast, Lumley said (per The Mirror): “Lots of people love [The Crown] and lots of people know it’s mostly made up, but lots of people don’t know it’s made up, which is awful.

“Well some people say ‘Oh everybody knows it’s made up’ – they don’t, they think it’s the truth,” she added. “I couldn’t watch it because I feel if you don’t agree with something don’t watch it and go ‘oooh I hate that.’ Just don’t watch it.”

