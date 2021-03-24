Jeff Garzik’s DeFi protocol Vesper Finance tops $1B TVL in six weeks By Cointelegraph

Jeff Garzik’s DeFi protocol Vesper Finance tops $1B TVL in six weeks
Vesper Finance, a recently launched DeFI yield suite co-founded by former core developer Jeff Garzik, has surpassed a TVL of $1 billion within six weeks of launching on mainnet.
Garzik, also an executive of blockchain technology firm Bloq Inc, tweeted the news on March 23 while also revealing the team had open-sourced its smart contracts. Vesper’s CEO also noted the protocol’s open source transferable NFT container can be used to package, transfer and auction any amount of non-fungible tokens and ERC-20s.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.