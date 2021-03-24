JayDaYoungan Accused of Abusing Pregnant Baby Mama

Instagram

Jordan comes forward with the allegations against the ‘Elimination’ rapper/singer in addition to share some graphic pictures as she’s involved in a back-and-fourth with Jay’s gf Cuban Doll.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper JayDaYoungan was accused of physical abuse by his pregnant baby mama. Jordan came forward with the allegations against the “Elimination” rapper/singer in addition to share some graphic pictures that backed her claims.

In the pictures, Jordan could be seen sporting some wounds on her legs and her thigh. One picture also featured bruises on her baby bump while another photo saw her with swolen eyes.

After she posted the snaps, Jay’s current girlfriend Cuban Doll was quick to respond as it led to them having a back-and-forth on Twitter. “Child I should’ve just answered the phone for Jay a few mins ago…” wrote Jordan in one tweet. “You a embarrassment on your ‘Boyfriend’ ..like who girlfriend acts like that towards they child mother. Like if your so called happy and stull why videos of my child and his daddy bother you? But oh well anyway.”

Jordan believed that Cuban started to post subliminal tweets toward her after she posted an old video of Jay playing around with their son. “All I did was post old videos of my son tf…,” she tweeted, adding, “You messy af for no reason. Always speaking on me, throwing subs, and soon as I respond I’m bitter … f**k no, you not no bully f**k @ all.”

Cuban, meanwhile, tweeted, “Stop putting my tweets next to another mfa tweets these are not related.” Another post on her page read, “A hurt b***h Can’t Hurt Me !” Seemingly assuming that it was for her, Jordan wrote to her, “@CubanDaSavage put a @ on it … IM TIRED OF U.”

<br />

Fans were shocked to see how Jordan’s belly was bruised. “Wow her belly no women deserve this,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “Cuban making fun of the situation like she didn’t get beat on before!” another user said.

Jay, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the accusations.