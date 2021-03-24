Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.04% By Investing.com



Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.04%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 2.04% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Nikon Corp. (T:), which rose 6.44% or 66.0 points to trade at 1091.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) added 5.42% or 61.0 points to end at 1186.0 and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) was up 5.06% or 2130.0 points to 44250.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unitika, Ltd. (T:), which fell 9.25% or 42.0 points to trade at 412.0 at the close. ANA Holdings Inc (T:) declined 7.21% or 191.5 points to end at 2463.0 and Mazda Motor Corp (T:) was down 5.92% or 54.0 points to 858.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3303 to 365 and 99 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nikon Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.44% or 66.0 to 1091.0. Shares in Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.42% or 61.0 to 1186.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 24.39.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.09% or 0.63 to $58.39 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 1.15% or 0.70 to hit $61.49 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.08% or 1.35 to trade at $1726.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 108.64, while EUR/JPY fell 0.15% to 128.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.573.