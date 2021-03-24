‘It’s like Amazon in the early days’ By Cointelegraph

The Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) posted on March 17 had amassed over a thousand questions and responses from members of the social media platform. Company CEO Brian Armstrong and CFO Alessia Haas finally got around to responding to a few of them a week later on March 23.

The CEO of U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong has apologized for poor customer support and revealed the company could integrate with DeFi protocols in a comprehensive Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

