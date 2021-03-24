Italian PM Draghi wants schools to open after Easter By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A classroom is seen at the Simonetta Salacone primary and secondary school ahead of reopening

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he wanted the country’s schools to start reopening after the Easter holidays, as the government looks to roll back COVID-related restrictions.

In a speech to parliament, Draghi said the vaccination campaign was gathering speed, but he reiterated that the European Union needed to apply export curbs on pharmaceutical companies that had not respected vaccine supply commitments.

“While the vaccination campaign continues it is good to start thinking about, and planning for reopenings. We are carefully watching data on infections but, if the epidemiological situation allows it, we will start reopening schools first of all,” Draghi said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR