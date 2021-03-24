‘It Surrounds Me With Negativity’

Instagram

In honor of her upcoming 18th birthday, the rapper posts a new video in which she reacts to her viral ‘Cash me outside, how ’bout that?’ meme from ‘Dr. Phil’ interview years ago.

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) continues to go candid in videos on her YouTube channel. In honor of her upcoming 18th birthday, the “Cash Me Outside” rapper posted a new video in which she reacted to her viral “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” meme from “Dr. Phil” interview.

“My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story,” said the rapper in the video which was taken when she was 13. “For years I didn’t even want to talk about it. People would say it and I would just be like, okay yeah, whatever.”

Bhabie revealed she had no idea that the meme became viral as it happened when she was at rehabilitation center Turn-About Ranch. “I was gone in a program for six months in the middle of nowhere. I had no phone, no internet, no none of that. I didn’t see this ’til I got home. I turned on my phone and I seen my face everywhere,” she shared

While she admitted that she appreciated the viral meme that contributed to her fame now, Bhabie still despised it. “It just surrounds me with negativity. That meme made everybody think I was just this evil, hateful little girl who just wanted kill everyone,” she explained. “No. That’s why I hate it so much ’cause that’s not me.”

"Y'all can't just somebody's whole life off of a 30-second clip," the raptress continued. She also insisted that "she did what she had to do" at that situation and she didn't think she would do differently. "I've always wanted people to know me for me, not just because some random s**t I said when I was 13 years old. I want to let it go, I want to let it flourish on its own."





Prior to this, Bhabie spoke out against Dr. Phil after she came forward with the abuse allegations that she endured at Turn-About-Ranch in Utah. In the video which was titled “Breaking Code Silence”, she gave Dr. Phil an ultimatum.

“When I had seen the punishments [Archuleta] was given, I knew I really had to say something … ’cause I truly believe they did that,” Bhabie said in the clip, referring to Hannah Archuleta who accused a ranch staffer of sexual assault. “So, Dr. Phil, I’m going to give you from now to April 5 to issue an apology, not only to me, but to Hannah, and any other child you sent to Turn-About or any other program like this. If you don’t, I’m gonna handle things my way.”