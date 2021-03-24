Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.23%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energix (TASE:), which rose 4.38% or 52 points to trade at 1240 at the close. Meanwhile, Harel (TASE:) added 2.95% or 96 points to end at 3346 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.10% or 950 points to 46110 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 6.25% or 102 points to trade at 1530 at the close. Liveperson (TASE:) declined 4.80% or 860 points to end at 17060 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was down 4.22% or 413 points to 9370.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 264 to 172 and 23 ended unchanged.

Shares in Harel (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.95% or 96 to 3346.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 5.32% or 3.07 to $60.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 0.16% or 0.10 to hit $64.23 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.48% or 8.35 to trade at $1733.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.05% to 3.3133, while EUR/ILS rose 0.05% to 3.9140.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.29% at 92.613.