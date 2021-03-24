Institutional managers hold a record $57B worth of crypto, according to CoinShares By Cointelegraph

Institutional managers hold a record $57B worth of crypto, according to CoinShares
Inflows into cryptocurrency investment products topped $57 billion last week, marking a new all-time high and underscoring the rapid adoption of digital assets underway among institutions.
In its weekly inflows report, digital asset manager CoinShares, said net inflows into digital asset investment products rose by $99 million for the week ended Mar. 19. Grayscale generated $9.1 million of inflows, bringing its year-to-date total to $2.373 billion. Flows into CoinShares declined by $25.9 million from the previous week. Year-to-date flows have declined by $93 million.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.