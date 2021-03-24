India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.79% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 1.79%, while the index declined 1.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which rose 1.92% or 14.90 points to trade at 791.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) added 1.40% or 33.70 points to end at 2444.00 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was up 0.82% or 1.80 points to 220.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.74% or 35.15 points to trade at 706.00 at the close. Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) declined 4.12% or 12.65 points to end at 294.75 and Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) was down 4.12% or 30.40 points to 708.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 1.44% to 2444.20, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.98% to settle at 221.30 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.49% to close at 975.90.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.97% to 811.15 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 3.38% to settle at 359.90 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.33% to 706.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1278 to 372 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2041 fell and 818 advanced, while 159 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 8.66% to 22.4550.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.32% or 5.55 to $1730.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 2.25% or 1.30 to hit $59.06 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 2.12% or 1.29 to trade at $62.08 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.15% to 72.656, while EUR/INR fell 0.08% to 85.8855.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.517.

