India detects ‘double mutant’ coronavirus variant in western state By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of COVID-19, in Navi Mumbai
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has detected a “double mutant variant” of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Maharashtra, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
The new variant was also detected in nine samples in the capital New Delhi, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a news conference.
