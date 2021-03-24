How to watch World Cup qualifiers in USA: Full TV schedule for 2021 UEFA games on ESPN channels, live streams

More than 50 European nations will begin World Cup qualifying this week ahead of next year’s big event.

Teams will be split into 10 groups with the winner from each group qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. An additional three teams will qualify for the World Cup via a playoff stage.

The full group breakdown:

  • Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
  • Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo
  • Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania
  • Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan
  • Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
  • Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
  • Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar
  • Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta
  • Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
  • Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Here is a guide to watching UEFA World Cup qualifying games in the United States, including start times and live-streaming information.

How to watch UEFA World Cup qualifiers in USA

UEFA qualifiers can be seen on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. It can also be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month (Hulu with ads) or $18.99 per month (Hulu without ads).

Click here to learn about the different pricing and bundling options with the ESPN+ platform.

UEFA World Cup qualifying schedule 2021 (Matchdays 1-3)

Wednesday, March 24

MatchTime (ET)Channel/Streaming
Turkey vs. Netherlands1 p.m.ESPN+
Belgium vs. Wales3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Cyprus vs. Slovakia3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Estonia vs. Czech Republic3:45 p.m.ESPN3
Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina3:45 p.m.ESPN+
France vs. Ukraine3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Gibraltar vs. Norway3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Latvia vs. Montenegro3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Malta vs. Russia3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Portugal vs. Azerbaijan3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Serbia vs. Republic of Ireland3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Slovenia vs. Croatia3:45 p.m.ESPN3

Thursday, March 25

MatchTime (ET)Channel/Streaming
Bulgaria vs. Switzerland1 p.m.ESPN3
Israel vs. Denmark1 p.m.ESPN+
Andorra vs. Albania3:45 p.m.ESPN+
England vs. San Marino3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Germany vs. Iceland3:45 p.m.ESPN2
Hungary vs. Poland3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Italy vs. Northern Ireland3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Liechtenstein vs. Armenia3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Moldova vs. Faroe Islands3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Romania vs. North Macedonia3:45 p.m.ESPN3
Scotland vs. Austria3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Spain vs. Greece3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Sweden vs. Georgia3:45 p.m.ESPN+

Saturday, March 27

MatchTime (ET)Channel/Streaming
Montenegro vs. Gibraltar10 a.m.ESPN3
Russia vs. Slovenia10 a.m.ESPN+
Belarus vs. Estonia1 p.m.ESPN3
Croatia vs. Cyprus1 p.m.ESPN+
Netherlands vs. Latvia1 p.m.ESPN+
Norway vs. Turkey1 p.m.ESPN2
Czech Republic vs. Belgium3:45 p.m.ESPN2
Republic of Ireland vs. Luxembourg3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Serbia vs. Portugal3:45 p.m.ESPN+
Slovakia vs. Malta3:45 p.m.ESPN+

Sunday, March 28

MatchTime (ET)Channel/Streaming
Kazakhstan vs. France9 a.m.ESPN3
Albania vs. EnglandNoonESPN+
Armenia vs. IcelandNoonESPN+
Denmark vs. MoldovaNoonESPN3
Georgia vs. SpainNoonESPN+
Austria vs. Faroe Islands2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Bulgaria vs. Italy2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Israel vs. Scotland2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Kosovo vs. Sweden2:45 p.m.ESPN+
North Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Poland vs. Andorra2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Romania vs. Germany2:45 p.m.ESPN+
San Marino vs. Hungary2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Switzerland vs. Lithuania2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Ukraine vs. Finland2:45 p.m.ESPN3

Tuesday, March 30

MatchTime (ET)Channel/Streaming
Azerbaijan vs. SerbiaNoonESPN3
Cyprus vs. SloveniaNoonESPN+
Belgium vs. Belarus2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Croatia vs. Malta2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Gibraltar vs. Netherlands2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Luxembourg vs. Portgual2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Montenegro vs. Norway2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Slovakia vs. Russia2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Turkey vs. Latvia2:45 p.m.ESPN3
Wales vs. Czech Republic2:45 p.m.ESPN+

Wednesday, March 31

MatchTime (ET)Channel/Streaming
Armenia vs. RomaniaNoonESPN3
Andorra vs. Hungary2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Austria vs. Denmark2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Bosnia and Herzegovina2:45 p.m.ESPN+
England vs. Poland2:45 p.m.ESPN2
Germany vs. North Macedonia2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Greece vs. Georgia2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Liechtenstein vs. Iceland2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Lithuania vs. Italy2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Moldova vs. Israel2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria2:45 p.m.ESPN+
San Marino vs. Albania2:45 p.m.ESPN3
Scotland vs. Faroe Islands2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Spain vs. Kosovo2:45 p.m.ESPN+
Ukraine vs. Kazakhstan2:45 p.m.ESPN+

When is the World Cup in 2022?

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov. 21, 2022, to Dec. 18, 2022. The event will be held during the winter months because of concerns about the intense summer heat.

