How to watch World Cup qualifiers in USA: Full TV schedule for 2021 UEFA games on ESPN channels, live streams

More than 50 European nations will begin World Cup qualifying this week ahead of next year’s big event.
Teams will be split into 10 groups with the winner from each group qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. An additional three teams will qualify for the World Cup via a playoff stage.
The full group breakdown:
- Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
- Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo
- Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania
- Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan
- Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
- Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
- Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar
- Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta
- Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
- Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein
Here is a guide to watching UEFA World Cup qualifying games in the United States, including start times and live-streaming information.
How to watch UEFA World Cup qualifiers in USA
UEFA qualifiers can be seen on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. It can also be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month (Hulu with ads) or $18.99 per month (Hulu without ads).
UEFA World Cup qualifying schedule 2021 (Matchdays 1-3)
Wednesday, March 24
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Channel/Streaming
|Turkey vs. Netherlands
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Belgium vs. Wales
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Cyprus vs. Slovakia
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Estonia vs. Czech Republic
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|France vs. Ukraine
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Gibraltar vs. Norway
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Latvia vs. Montenegro
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Malta vs. Russia
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Portugal vs. Azerbaijan
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Serbia vs. Republic of Ireland
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Slovenia vs. Croatia
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
Thursday, March 25
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Channel/Streaming
|Bulgaria vs. Switzerland
|1 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Israel vs. Denmark
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Andorra vs. Albania
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|England vs. San Marino
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Germany vs. Iceland
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Hungary vs. Poland
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Italy vs. Northern Ireland
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Liechtenstein vs. Armenia
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Moldova vs. Faroe Islands
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Romania vs. North Macedonia
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Scotland vs. Austria
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Spain vs. Greece
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sweden vs. Georgia
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
Saturday, March 27
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Channel/Streaming
|Montenegro vs. Gibraltar
|10 a.m.
|ESPN3
|Russia vs. Slovenia
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Belarus vs. Estonia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Croatia vs. Cyprus
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Netherlands vs. Latvia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Norway vs. Turkey
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Czech Republic vs. Belgium
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Republic of Ireland vs. Luxembourg
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Serbia vs. Portugal
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Slovakia vs. Malta
|3:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
Sunday, March 28
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Channel/Streaming
|Kazakhstan vs. France
|9 a.m.
|ESPN3
|Albania vs. England
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Armenia vs. Iceland
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Denmark vs. Moldova
|Noon
|ESPN3
|Georgia vs. Spain
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Austria vs. Faroe Islands
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bulgaria vs. Italy
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Israel vs. Scotland
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kosovo vs. Sweden
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|North Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Poland vs. Andorra
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Romania vs. Germany
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|San Marino vs. Hungary
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Switzerland vs. Lithuania
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Ukraine vs. Finland
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
Tuesday, March 30
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Channel/Streaming
|Azerbaijan vs. Serbia
|Noon
|ESPN3
|Cyprus vs. Slovenia
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Belgium vs. Belarus
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Croatia vs. Malta
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Gibraltar vs. Netherlands
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Luxembourg vs. Portgual
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Montenegro vs. Norway
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Slovakia vs. Russia
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Turkey vs. Latvia
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Wales vs. Czech Republic
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
Wednesday, March 31
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Channel/Streaming
|Armenia vs. Romania
|Noon
|ESPN3
|Andorra vs. Hungary
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Austria vs. Denmark
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|England vs. Poland
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Germany vs. North Macedonia
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Greece vs. Georgia
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Liechtenstein vs. Iceland
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Lithuania vs. Italy
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Moldova vs. Israel
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|San Marino vs. Albania
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Scotland vs. Faroe Islands
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Spain vs. Kosovo
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Ukraine vs. Kazakhstan
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
When is the World Cup in 2022?
The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov. 21, 2022, to Dec. 18, 2022. The event will be held during the winter months because of concerns about the intense summer heat.