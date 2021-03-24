Hong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist

Article content

BEIJING/SHANGHAI — Hong Kong stocks hit their lowest in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential rate hikes and policy tightening globally while elevated Treasury yields also dampened risk appetite.

By the midday break, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.9% at 27,954.52, the lowest since Jan. 12, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.18% to 10,868.77.

Mainland shares also extended losses, with the Shanghai Composite index down 1.22% at 3,369.78 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 1.39%.

With more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and as the economy continues to improve, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is among the policymakers expecting the central bank to start raising rates as soon as next year.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94%, the S&P 500 lost 0.76% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.12%.

“Investors in Hong Kong are following the overnight risk-averse sentiment in Wall Street as Treasury yield continued hiking,” said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. “The expectation of Fed to start raising rates in the near future also weighed.”