Harry And Meghan’s Royal Exit Will Become A Movie

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds.”
The network is making a movie about the couple stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and the movie will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.
The film will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son, Archie,” Lifetime said in a press release.
“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death,” it continued.
“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from the royal ties,” it concluded.
Production for the movie is set to begin this spring. In a couple of months, we might even find out which actors will play Harry and Meghan in the film.
Lifetime previously casted Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser to play the royal couple in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, so it’s more than likely the network will pick two new actors for the upcoming film.
Director Menhaj Huda, who directed the last two Lifetime movies about Harry and Meghan’s life, will also be a part of the upcoming project.
Seems like Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be a movie that we don’t want to miss!
