Hannah Montana Cast Then Vs Now 15 Years Later

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What she’s up to now: Miley’s been busy writing and releasing music, and her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, came out in November 2020. She also starred in a Black Mirror episode called “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too,” where she played a pop star named Ashley O. During quarantine, she briefly hosted an Instagram Live talk show called Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus, where she’d interview other famous people about their lives, careers, and experiences during lockdown. Plus, she’s pretty active on TikTok.