Hannah Montana Cast Then Vs Now 15 Years Later

It really is the best of both worlds, huh?
So today marks the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana‘s debut on Disney Channel.
And to celebrate, we wanted to see just how much the cast members have changed over the years and what they’re up to nowadays.
Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana
Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott
Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken
Billy Ray Cyrus as Robby Ray Stewart
Jason Earles as Jackson Stewart
Moisés Arias as Rico Suave
Cody Linley as Jake Ryan
Shanica Knowles as Amber Addison
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle as Ashley Dewitt
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.