Hannah Montana Cast Then Vs Now 15 Years Later

It really is the best of both worlds, huh?

So today marks the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana‘s debut on Disney Channel.

And to celebrate, we wanted to see just how much the cast members have changed over the years and what they’re up to nowadays.

Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana


Disney Channel / @mileycyrus / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What she’s up to now: Miley’s been busy writing and releasing music, and her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, came out in November 2020. She also starred in a Black Mirror episode called “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too,” where she played a pop star named Ashley O. During quarantine, she briefly hosted an Instagram Live talk show called Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus, where she’d interview other famous people about their lives, careers, and experiences during lockdown. Plus, she’s pretty active on TikTok.

Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott


Disney Channel / @emilyosment / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What she’s up to now: Emily has continued acting and has since starred in Freeform’s Young and Hungry, Fox’s Almost Family, and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. She has also been writing and recording music under the name Bluebiird. Plus, she released an EP called When I Loved You and has been releasing singles sporadically throughout the year. She will also be starring in Netflix’s new animated series DeadEndia.

Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken


Disney Channel / @mitchelmusso / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What he’s up to now: After Hannah Montana, Mitchel appeared in various shows and movies, including Phineas and Ferb, Pair of Kings, PrankStars, and Milo Murphy’s Law. He recently returned to the Hollywood scene with Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe and a short film called Save the Island. He’s currently working on a TV series called The Rise, which is set to come out later this year.

Billy Ray Cyrus as Robby Ray Stewart


Disney Channel / @billyraycyrus / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What he’s up to now: Billy has continued making music on his own as well as with the alt rock group Brother Clyde. Most recently, he was featured on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” and their remix won Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video!

Jason Earles as Jackson Stewart


Disney Channel / @realdukeofearles / instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What he’s up to now: Since Hannah Montana, Jason has continued acting in the Disney Channel show Kickin’ It, and he currently stars in Brat TV’s Hotel Du Loone. He recently appeared in an episode of Just Roll With It on Disney Channel. Also, in 2017, he married his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen!

Moisés Arias as Rico Suave


Disney Channel / @490tx / instagram.com

First episode (2006): “It’s My Party and I’ll Lie if I Want To” (Season 1, Episode 5)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What he’s up to now: Moisés kept acting after Hannah Montana and has been in a TON of movies and shows, like Five Feet Apart, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, The Middle, Pitch Perfect 3, Ender’s Game, The King of Staten Island, and The Stanford Prison Experiment. He’s currently working on a few new movies, Samaritan and American Murderer, and he’s set to star in the screen adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s book The Things They Carried.

Cody Linley as Jake Ryan


Disney Channel / @codylinley / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “New Kid in School” (Season 1, Episode 14)

Last episode (2011): “It’s the End of the Jake as We Know It” (Season 4, Episode 5)

What he’s up to now: After Hannah Montana, Cody appeared in the fourth and fifth Sharknado movies and briefly guest-starred in ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey. Recently, he appeared on the web series Happy Epidemic and Solve the podcast. Cody also gives acting lessons!

Shanica Knowles as Amber Addison


Disney Channel / @shanicaknowles / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What she’s up to now: Shanica kept acting and has appeared in Life-Size 2, The Young and the Restless, The Time Capsule, and When It Comes Around. She’s currently set to appear in a short film called Talentless. Shanica also recently launched her own company, called Inside Talents, where she gives acting lessons and trains new actors.

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle as Ashley Dewitt


Disney Channel / @annamariapdt / Via instagram.com

First episode (2006): “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2011): “Wherever I Go” (Season 4, Episode 13)

What she’s up to now: Anna Maria has continued acting and appeared in shows like Charmed and Baby Daddy. She also performed in the Broadway revival of Godspell. In 2018, she got married to her longtime boyfriend, Scott Kline Jr., and Uzo Aduba was her maid of honor. Currently, Anna Maria is pregnant with her first child!

