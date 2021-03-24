Gold flat as dollar advances on rising Europe virus woes

Article content

Gold prices were steady on Thursday as

support from easing U.S. Treasury yields was offset by a strong

dollar, which emerged as a preferred safe-haven amid growing

concerns about extended lockdowns in Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.81 per ounce

by 0130 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,732.90

per ounce.

* The dollar hit a fresh four-month high to the euro on

Thursday amid worries about Europe’s third COVID-19 wave and

potential U.S. tax hikes.

* U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the Treasury saw average

demand for an auction of five-year notes, with the market

appearing to stabilize after benchmark yields reached one-year

highs last week.

* Lower returns on Treasury bonds reduce the opportunity

cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods and shipments

unexpectedly fell in February.

* The timeline for when the Fed will start to raise rates

will depend on what is happening with the economy, New York

Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday.

* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said the central

bank will not reduce monetary policy accommodation until it sees

actual improvements.