Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.35% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.35%, while the index fell 0.75%, and the index declined 1.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.05% or 1.500 points to trade at 74.560 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.29% or 2.50 points to end at 196.30 and BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.21% or 0.835 points to 69.990 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.52% or 8.00 points to trade at 219.50 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 2.89% or 3.25 points to end at 109.25 and Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) was down 2.30% or 0.950 points to 40.410.

The top performers on the MDAX were Kion Group AG (DE:) which rose 3.45% to 78.46, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 2.54% to settle at 11.018 and Fraport AG (DE:) which gained 2.52% to close at 50.350.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 4.52% to 63.40 in late trade, Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.05% to settle at 54.500 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 3.96% to 128.600 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.96% to 24.980, Software AG (DE:) which was up 1.17% to settle at 35.410 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 0.95% to close at 27.640.

The worst performers were S&T AG (DE:) which was down 5.70% to 21.16 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 4.71% to settle at 24.300 and New Work SE (DE:) which was down 4.28% to 223.50 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 364 to 310 and 74 ended unchanged.

Shares in Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.05% or 1.500 to 74.560.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.26% to 19.35.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.48% or 8.35 to $1733.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 5.32% or 3.07 to hit $60.83 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.09% or 0.06 to trade at $64.19 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.00% to 1.1812, while EUR/GBP rose 0.04% to 0.8630.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.29% at 92.613.

