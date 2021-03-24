Geno Auriemma to rejoin UConn on Wednesday

UConn Huskies women’s basketball will have their legendary head coach back for the biggest games of the season.

NBC Connecticut and other outlets have confirmed that coach Geno Auriemma is out of COVID-19 quarantine and linking back up with UConn in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Auriemma, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Tuesday as UConn smashed the Syracuse Orange 83-47, announced on March 15 he had tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving both doses of a vaccine. Assistant Chris Dailey served as interim coach in Auriemma’s absences and guided the Huskies to the Sweet 16.

Auriemma completed his mandatory isolation period at home and never developed COVID-19 symptoms. He was officially cleared to fly to San Antonio on Wednesday.

“This was a tough game because I didn’t want to be in a position where I cost our players an opportunity to keep playing,” Dailey said after Tuesday’s dominant win over Syracuse, per Royce Young of ESPN. “And he was actually really calming when I was talking to him. I think we were both anxious and I know everybody is going to be really happy to have him here tomorrow.”

UConn plays the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.