Flood victim identified as 25-year-old Ayaz Younus

The president of the Pakistan Association of Australia, Farhat Jaffri, posted on Facebook announcing he had spoken with the father of Mr Younus to deliver the news to his family.
Mr Younus leaves behind two older bothers and a younger sister, according to the post.
“Family has requested to send the body back to Karachi,” Mr Jaffri said.
He called Triple Zero at 6.25am and made attempts to free himself from the car, NSW Police said.
The car was found about 30 metres from the road in six metres of water just after 1pm.
Police are investigating whether the electrics in the Toyota hire car he was driving failed, leaving him trapped in the car.
Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys today said it would be “unhelpful to speculate” on the circumstances surrounding the incident until a full investigation had been conducted.
“This is a graphic and tragic reminder of the dangers that occur on our road as this crisis unfolds,” he said.