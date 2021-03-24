Flood-hit regions in New South Wales can expect another day of largely dry weather today as the Australian Defence Force ramps up its relief efforts.

Moree, in the state’s north, is currently cut in two by flood water.

Authorities are concerned about rising river levels at Moree in northern NSW. (Nine)

The Mehi River is expected to peak at 10.5m this morning, and an evacuation order remains in place across the towns low lying areas.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told Today the emergency still exists and urged residents to follow advice from authorities.

The town of Moree has been cut n half by floodwaters. (Nine)

“This rain may have gone away but what happened is of course all the tributary, all the streams, all the rivers that lead into these large waterways are still full and they’re still pushing water downstream.”

Mr Elliott said the emergency had affected 24,000 people and flood-hit communities faced a huge – and potentially hazardous – clean-up effort.

“What we see now is that sewerage has overflown. What we see is snakes and spiders are in some of those areas. What we see now is the debris needs to be cleaned up very quickly, and then we still have to resupply a lot of communities.”

ADF personnel to join flood relief efforts

The Australian Defence Force will join the flood relief effort in NSW today, with 290 personnel deployed to hard-hit areas.

Military helicopters began search and rescue missions over flood regions earlier this week after the NSW Government requested help.

But the ADF is now expected to start helping on the ground.

A file photo of an ADF Blackhawk helicopter. Three more of the aircraft are joining flood relief operations in NSW. (AAP)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Federal Parliament yesterday they would be helping “recovery support and clean-up operations”.

After the initial deployment of 290 ADF personnel, the number is expected to rise to 700 over the coming days.

Three more military helicopters will join the two already flying missions over NSW.

Western Sydney and other flood-hit parts of NSW can expect a largely dry day today.

Largely dry weather conditions are expected today with light showers forecast for the afternoon. (Nine)

A WeatherZone spokesman told Nine.com.au that showers were forecast for this afternoon but they were not expected to be heavy or extensive.

Tomorrow a southerly change will arrive bringing more light rain.

Yesterday the flood crisis turned deadly with two men killed in separate incidents in New South Wales and Queensland.

A man, 25 died after his car became trapped in floodwaters in Sydney’s north-west, while a 38-year-old man, who had been reported missing on Monday, was found in car in floodwaters on the Gold Coast.

The flooding crisis along the east coast it in its seventh day after heavy rainfall began last Wednesday – with the first flooding occurring on Thursday.

Towns, cities and regions across NSW and into northern Queensland have been hit with huge amounts of rain and rising floodwaters.