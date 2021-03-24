Fisherman reels in boy stranded on ice on Ukrainian river

What do you do when a child has drifted out into the middle of a near-freezing body of water on a desperately flimsy piece of ice?
An 11-year-old boy was floating out on the river on a tiny sheet of ice.
The boy couldn’t swim and was dressed in heavy winter clothing, leaving him stuck in a precarious situation.
The quick-thinking Mr Gorda took the hook of his line, then cast it out for the boy to grab.
From there, it was simply a case of reeling him in.
“We just turned out to be in the right place and at the right moment,” he told UNIAN.
“The child didn’t even get wet or anything, he’s safe and sound but he will learn that lesson for life.”
Temperatures in Kyiv peaked at 4C on Sunday, and it’s likely the deep waters of the Desenka River were much colder.