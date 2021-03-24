First-Time Mom Ashley Tisdale Offers Glimpse of Newborn Son

Instagram

The ‘High School Musical’ star has welcomed her first child with husband Christopher French and took it to her Instagram account to share details and first picture of the baby boy.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Ashley Tisdale has given birth to her first child. The former “High School Musical” star and her musician husband, Christopher French, welcomed a daughter on Tuesday, March 23, and the new mum took to Instagram to break the news to fans on Wednesday, March 24.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” she captioned a black-and-white shot of the couple’s hands clutching the newborn’s tiny fingers. Her husband Christopher also posted the same photo on his own account to mark the baby’s arrival.

<br />

Ashley’s post has since been flooded with congratulations from her celeb pals. Emma Roberts shouted put, “Angel!!!!!! ” while Hilary Duff commented, “Jupiter, welcome little girl.” Monique Coleman added, “SO happy for you momma!!! I can’t wait to meet my niece.” Lea Michele also left a congratulatory message, saying, “Congratulations beautiful mama![love emoticon] ”

Tisdale shared her pregnancy news in September 2020, and revealed the gender of their baby in October, but her journey to motherhood hasn’t been completely smooth – she recently revealed she has been struggling to walk due to plantar fasciitis, which is caused by tissue inflammation in the foot.

Taking to her Instagram Story timeline earlier this month, she wrote of her extreme pain, “The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts to walk on my feet. I’ve never felt pain like this and I’m hoping once the baby is here it lets up.”

Ashley and Christopher got engaged in 2013 after being in a relationship for over one year. The couple wed on September 8, 2014 in a small private ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California.