Fed’s Daly says expect a ‘dose of patience’ on rates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses in San Francisco
(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank won’t be taking the “punchbowl” preemptively from the economy as the recovery picks up and unemployment falls.
The Fed will use a “dose of patience” and will not get “overly joyous” as the jobless rate falls, Daly said at a virtual event held by Northeastern University. “We are not going to take this punchbowl away….We are committed to leaving the monetary policy accommodation in place until the job is fully and truly done.”
