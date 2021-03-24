Exclusive: U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar’s military over the generals Feb. 1 takeover and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move by the U.S. Treasury to blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze any assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, sources said.

The generals staged on the first day of parliament in February, detaining civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November. The military claimed there was voter fraud but observers said there no significant irregularities.

The coup sparked a widespread uprising, and security forces have responded with violence, killing at least 275 people.

