Exclusive: South Korea suspends efforts to get domestic bonds into WGBI

By Seunggyu Lim
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has suspended efforts to have its domestic debt added to the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), one of the world’s three major bond indexes, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
“We are likely to keep our efforts on seeking inclusion into WGBI on the sidelines for now… We’re putting that off, temporarily,” said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and so declined to be identified.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.