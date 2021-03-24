Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules

A group of more than 70 U.S. House Democrats led by Representative Doris Matsui urged Biden to set tough emissions rules that “ensures that 60% of the new passenger cars and trucks sold are zero-emission by 2030,” while 10 U.S. senators led by Democrat Edward Markey urged Biden “to set a date by which new sales of fossil fuel vehicles will end entirely.”

(Reuters) – Two groups of U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to reinstate tough Obama-era vehicle emissions standards through 2025 and do more to shift the U.S. toward electric vehicles, according to separate letters seen by Reuters that have not yet been made public.

