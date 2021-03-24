Evan Peters Re-Team Up With Ryan Murphy on Upcoming Netflix Serial Killer Series

WENN

Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller will also star alongside the ‘WandaVision’ actor, who will play Jeffrey Dahmer on limited series titled ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

Actor Evan Peters is bringing notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to life onscreen in a new Ryan Murphy drama series.

The “WandaVision” star will reteam with his “American Horror Story” co-creator Murphy for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story“, in which he will be joined by Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller, who will play his parents. Penelope has been cast as Joyce, with Richard playing Lionel.

The limited series, co-starring Niecy Nash, will tell the story from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, chronicling the police incompetence and white privilege which enabled him to continue his killing spree for years, reports Deadline. Niecy Nash has been cast as the female lead, Glenda Cleveland. Cleveland was a neighbor of Dahmer’s who alerted police and the FBI of Dahmer’s suspicious behavior, but they did not listen.

The limited series will be set for 10 episodes. It is currently in pre-production and will air on Netflix.

Dahmer infamously raped, murdered, and dismembered at least 17 male victims in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1978 until he was finally arrested in 1991.

He was subsequently found to have engaged in cannibalism and necrophilia, and was imprisoned for life in 1992, but was battered to death by a fellow inmate just two years later, aged 34.

Peters is the latest actor to step into the dark world of Dahmer – Jeremy Renner played the killer in 2002 movie “Dahmer”, Carl Crew tackled the role in 1993’s “The Secret Life: Jeffrey Dahmer”, and Ross Lynch portrayed the criminal in 2017’s “My Friend Dahmer“.