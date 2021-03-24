EU health chief By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) has submitted a request to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorisation of its Dutch vaccine plant, and a swift approval could lead to the first EU deliveries by the end of this month, the European Union’s health chief said on Wednesday.
“EMA is now proceeding with a swift assessment in view of updating of the marketing authorisation under an accelerated procedure this week,” Stella Kyriakides, in emailed comments, said of the plant run by AstraZeneca subcontractor Halix.
“If the process goes as smooth as expected, we hope to see deliveries from this production site already this month,” she said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.