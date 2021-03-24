EU health chief By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) has submitted a request to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorisation of its Dutch vaccine plant, and a swift approval could lead to the first EU deliveries by the end of this month, the European Union’s health chief said on Wednesday.

“EMA is now proceeding with a swift assessment in view of updating of the marketing authorisation under an accelerated procedure this week,” Stella Kyriakides, in emailed comments, said of the plant run by AstraZeneca subcontractor Halix.

“If the process goes as smooth as expected, we hope to see deliveries from this production site already this month,” she said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR