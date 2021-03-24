EOS Falls 13% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 13% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $3.5571 by 18:20 (22:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 13.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.8805B, or 0.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.5571 to $4.3071 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.13%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.0553B or 1.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5571 to $4.4987 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 84.52% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,566.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.99% on the day.

was trading at $1,559.02 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.94%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,005.0352B or 60.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $185.9045B or 11.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.