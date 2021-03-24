Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet Photo Breastfeeding

The 29-year-old model welcomed her first child, Sylvester Apollo, on March 8 and even shared intimate photos from her birthing experience.
Now two weeks after the baby’s birth, Emily is sharing a beautiful moment she had while breastfeeding Sylvester.
“Beautiful boy,” Emily captioned the photo, where Sylvester can be seen nursing.
While Emily’s sweet post earned her praise from her famous friends and fans, the peaceful-looking moment isn’t an experience shared by all mothers.
Chrissy Teigen is even working to reduce the stigma around a mother’s choice to formula feed…or literally whatever works best for their baby!
Because after all, a well-fed baby is the best-fed baby!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!