Elon Musk says Tesla now accepts Bitcoin from US customers By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk says Tesla now accepts Bitcoin from US customers

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla (NASDAQ:) cars can now be purchased using (BTC). The electric car company’s CEO and “Technoking” said the firm would operate Bitcoin nodes directly, and would hold on to the Bitcoin it accumulates without converting it to fiat.

Tesla first signaled its intention to start accepting Bitcoin for products in early February, following its purchase of $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset, an SEC filing showed. The option to buy a Tesla using BTC will only be extended to U.S-based customers for the time being.