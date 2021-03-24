Eboni K. Williams Calls Out Ramona Singer Over ‘The Help’ Comment in ‘RHONY’ Teaser

Instagram

Bravo has unveiled a new teaser for upcoming season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City“. The clip features new member Eboni K. Williams, who is also the first black cast member on the reality show series, calling out fellow Housewife Ramona Singer for her comment on her housekeeper.

In the teaser trailer, which was released on Tuesday, March 23, the ladies are seen having meal together. That is when Eboni confronts Ramon for referring to her employees for her party as “the help.” In a flashback scene, Ramona is heard saying, “Ugh, I get my help wrong.” Eboni who overhears it then repeats the words to Leah McSweeney.

Eboni tells Ramona, “The ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me.” To that, Ramona fires back, “Here’s to ‘hospitality assistance.’ ”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Eboni brags about being the most educated person among other Housewives. “I have more education frankly than anybody at this table,” so the lawyer said. “Don’t come into my house and tell me I dont have an education,” Luann de Lesseps shouts at her, to which Eboni responds, “I can leave your house Lu!”

The teaser then sees the ladies commenting on Luann’s new relationship with a trainer named Garth. They also take a trip to Salem. Things get intense at one point as the production staff steps in when the glass case holding a fire extinguisher is shattered.

The fight doesn’t stop with a pair of Housewives accusing each other of gaslighting. Leah, meanwhile, calls someone a “Karen.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” is set to premiere on May 4 at 9 P.M. on Bravo.