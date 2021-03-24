Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.48% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.48%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.72% or 11 points to trade at 661 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 0.89% or 1.1 points to end at 119.3 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 0.40% or 10 points to 2528 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.04% or 30.80 points to trade at 983.20 at the close. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) declined 2.24% or 9.7 points to end at 422.1 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 1.85% or 38.0 points to 2020.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 71 to 66 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 5.28% or 3.05 to $60.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 5.40% or 3.28 to hit $64.07 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.45% or 7.75 to trade at $1732.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.33% to 6.2950, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4356.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.27% at 92.597.