Demi Lovato Opened Up About Her Vision Loss From Her Overdose

Demi Lovato is opening up about the aftermath of her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 — and in a new interview with People, she got candid about the partial blindness she now lives with, explaining how it impacts her daily life.
“The physical implications of what had happened were really difficult to adjust to,” she told People. “As simple as tweezing your eyebrows, I had to figure out how to look higher so that I could see because my blind spots were in the main focal point of my vision.”
“Even putting on a full outfit, I couldn’t see my shoes. I’d have to ask somebody else, ‘Do these shoes go with it?'”
But Demi says she’s trying to face these new challenges with patience and a “great sense of humor.”
“I find that it’s important to laugh when you can. When I did do things like spill drinks that I was pouring on Thanksgiving with my family and it spilled everywhere, we kind of laughed about it a little because you have to. It’s incredible how the human body just adapts.”
“I didn’t ever have a period of time where I thought, ‘Oh my God, my vision might be gone forever,’ [or] go into this panic attack. We just have to adapt, and that’s how I did move forward with it.”
In a previous interview, Demi revealed that her vision loss had forced her to stop driving, and made reading difficult:
I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.
Demi suffered a heart attack and three strokes following her overdose, and continues to face a number of health challenges beyond vision loss including brain damage, hearing loss, and tinnitus.
“It’s incredible how the human body just adapts to new disabilities,” she said.
