David Thewlis to Be Murderous Couple With Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers’

Inspired by real events, the HBO drama series itself follows mild-mannered couple Christopher and Susan Edwards who become the focus of investigation for a crime that went undetected for 15 years.

Actor David Thewlis has signed on to play Olivia Colman‘s onscreen husband in a limited TV series based on a real-life murder mystery.

“Landscapers” will feature the pair as convicted murders Christopher and Susan Edwards, who fatally shot Susan’s parents, Patricia and William Wycherley, and buried them in their back garden in Mansfield, England in 1998.

Their heinous crime went undetected for 15 years, as the couple looted the Wycherleys’ bank accounts and spent the money on Hollywood memorabilia.

They eventually turned themselves in to police, and in 2014, the Edwards were sentenced to life in prison, with each ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

Sharing his joy at landing the series, “Fargo” star Thewlis stated, “This is without doubt the very finest project I have worked on for many years.”

“Everything about ‘Landscapers’ is magical, there is nothing like it and I’m impatient to get to work so that its brilliance can be shared with the rest of the world.”

Production on the four-part drama, written by Colman’s husband, Ed Sinclair, is already underway in the U.K. after an initial delay relating to the COVID crisis.

“Giri/Haji”‘s Will Sharpe is directing the show, following Alexander Payne’s exit last year (2020) due to a scheduling conflict.

On his part helming the series, Sharpe said, “It’s a huge privilege to be collaborating with Ed, Sister, Sky, HBO and our extraordinary cast and crew on this exciting project.” He added, “We cannot wait to unearth for you the bizarre shape-shifting truths that lie buried in the unsettling yet deeply romantic world of ‘Landscapers’.”