Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion.
The round was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the London-based company said
Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.
soared to a record just shy of $62,000 this month as mainstream firms and investors increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies, leading to ballooning valuations of related companies.
Blockchain.com said last month it raised about $120 million, with investments from Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s venture capital unit.
