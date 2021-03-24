Copper prices drop over 1% as U.S. dollar hits 4-month high

Article content
HANOI — Copper prices dropped more than 1% to near their lowest levels in a week, as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.2% at $8,867.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT, having hit $8,852.50 a tonne earlier in the session, its lowest since March 19.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.8% to 65,970 yuan ($10,097.96) a tonne.
The dollar hit a fresh four-month high to the euro as the U.S. pandemic response continued to outpace Europe’s, which has been hobbled by extended lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts.
* LME aluminum fell 0.3% to $2,250.50 a tonne, nickel declined 0.4% to $16,125 a tonne and lead was down 0.5% at $1,929 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum rose 0.8% to 17,190 yuan a tonne, nickel decreased 0.9% to 120,890 yuan a tonne and lead was down 1.2% at 15,000 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets will likely open mixed after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.
