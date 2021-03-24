Comedian Graham Elwood to spend his stimulus check on Bitcoin By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Comedian Graham Elwood to spend his stimulus check on Bitcoin

U.S. comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster Graham (NYSE:) Elwood revealed that he intends to spend his $1,400 stimulus check on .

Elwood while speaking on The Jimmy Dore Show touted the leading cryptocurrency and re-echoed his interest in Bitcoin. The comedian had earlier tweeted that he plans to buy some Bitcoin with his stimulus check.

During the discussion with show host Jimmy Dore, a reference was made to crypto influencer and pro-Bitcoiner Max Keiser, who has appeared on the show a week earlier.

Back then, Dore revealed that he also jumped on the Bitcoin train following a prediction from Keiser that the digital asset could hit $220,000this year.

Elwood is not the only celebrity looking to explore the cryptocurrency industry. Interest for Bitcoin has surged following the influx of institutional investors like Tesla (NASDAQ:). The digital asset has also been repeatedly touted as a possible store of value and a hedge against inflation.

Beyond Bitcoin, celebrities are also cashing out big from the booming NFT sector.

Overall, it appears Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are finally going mainstream.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR