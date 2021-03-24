Coin Metrics report By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s high gas fee crisis won’t be solved by EIP-1559: Coin Metrics report
A report by analytics provider Coin Metrics has delved into the world of Ethererum transaction fees noting that they’re still at highest-ever levels and even a much touted approaching network upgrade is unlikely to alleviate the problem.
According to the Gas Report by Coin Metrics, median fees on Ethereum have been consistently over $10 for most of 2021. Comparatively, the average Ethereum transaction fee reached just $5.70 at the height of the 2017/2018 bull run.
