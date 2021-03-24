Citron to discuss 2021 investment opportunities on Clubhouse



(Reuters) – Citron Research, run by short-seller Andrew Left, plans to discuss investment opportunities for 2021 on audio-based social network Clubhouse on Thursday, the firm said on its Twitter handle.

“Follow Citron Research on Clubhouse. Tomorrow we will start a room and will discuss…new most compelling asymmetrical invest opps of 2021,” Citron Research tweeted.

Citron’s discussion will also include the current state of activist short-selling and updates on past recommendations, the firm said.