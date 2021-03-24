Citron to discuss 2021 investment opportunities on Clubhouse

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of social audio app Clubhouse
(Reuters) – Citron Research, run by short-seller Andrew Left, plans to discuss investment opportunities for 2021 on audio-based social network Clubhouse on Thursday, the firm said on its Twitter handle.
“Follow Citron Research on Clubhouse. Tomorrow we will start a room and will discuss…new most compelling asymmetrical invest opps of 2021,” Citron Research tweeted.
Citron’s discussion will also include the current state of activist short-selling and updates on past recommendations, the firm said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.