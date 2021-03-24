Citron to discuss 2021 investment opportunities on Clubhouse

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of social audio app Clubhouse

(Reuters) – Citron Research, run by short-seller Andrew Left, plans to discuss investment opportunities for 2021 on audio-based social network Clubhouse on Thursday, the firm said on its Twitter handle.

“Follow Citron Research on Clubhouse. Tomorrow we will start a room and will discuss…new most compelling asymmetrical invest opps of 2021,” Citron Research tweeted.

Citron’s discussion will also include the current state of activist short-selling and updates on past recommendations, the firm said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR