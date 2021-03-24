Chinese tech stocks fall as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

Article content

WASHINGTON/HONG KONG — Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards.

The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the ongoing and unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

The rules also require firms prove to the SEC they are not owned or controlled by an entity of a foreign government and to name any board members who are Chinese Communist Party officials, the SEC said in a statement Wednesday.

The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In Hong Kong, the news prompted a sharp sell-off of the U.S.-listed Chinese companies which have listed on the city’s exchange in the past two years.