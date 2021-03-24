China’s yuan slips on dollar strength, Sino-West tensions

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened to a
two-week low on Wednesday, as the greenback strengthened and as
tensions between China and the West weighed.
Prior to market open, the People’s Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.5228 per dollar, 192 pips weaker
than the previous fix of 6.5036.
The yuan opened at 6.5180 per dollar in the spot market
and hit 6.5263, lits weakest since March 9, before
steadying to 6.5223 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the previous
late session close.
The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5237 per dollar.
The safe-haven U.S. dollar approached a four-month high on
Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe,
potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the
West and China sapped risk appetite.
Traders and analysts said lockdowns in Europe, potential
U.S. tax hikes and the cancellation of EU-China talks on market
access all help prompted investors to seek safe haven in the
greenback.
“There are quite a few factors that pressure the yuan this
week, though market participants would continue to keep an eye
on the dollar’s direction,” said a trader at a foreign bank.
Fewer than three months after it was agreed, progress to
seal a deal giving European companies better access to Chinese
markets has stalled, with concerns growing that it could
unravel. {nL8N2LL3JJ]
The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada
imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human
rights abuses in Xinjiang, and Beijing hit back immediately with
broad punitive measures against the EU.
“For the short term, the yuan would probably continue to be
weak, even as China’s monetary policy will not be particularly
loose,” said Bruce Yam, forex strategist at brokerage Everbright
Sun Hung Kai.
“As U.S. treasury yields rise, Sino-U.S. interest rate gap
narrows, dampening the appeal of yuan denominated assets and
slowing the foreign inflows into China,” he added.
The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.99, firmer than the previous day’s
96.95.
The global dollar index fell to 92.369 from the
previous close of 92.409.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded
at 6.7035, 2.70 percent away from the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
The yuan market at 4:09AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5228 6.5036 -0.29%
Spot yuan 6.5223 6.516 -0.10%
Divergence from -0.01%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.09%
Spot change since 2005 26.90%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.99 96.95 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.369 92.409 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.5237 -0.02%
*
Offshore 6.7035 -2.70%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)