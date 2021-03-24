China’s yuan slips on dollar strength, Sino-West tensions

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened to a

two-week low on Wednesday, as the greenback strengthened and as

tensions between China and the West weighed.

Prior to market open, the People’s Bank of China set the

midpoint rate at 6.5228 per dollar, 192 pips weaker

than the previous fix of 6.5036.

The yuan opened at 6.5180 per dollar in the spot market

and hit 6.5263, lits weakest since March 9, before

steadying to 6.5223 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the previous

late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5237 per dollar.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar approached a four-month high on

Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe,

potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the

West and China sapped risk appetite.

Traders and analysts said lockdowns in Europe, potential

U.S. tax hikes and the cancellation of EU-China talks on market

access all help prompted investors to seek safe haven in the

greenback.

“There are quite a few factors that pressure the yuan this

week, though market participants would continue to keep an eye

on the dollar’s direction,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Fewer than three months after it was agreed, progress to

seal a deal giving European companies better access to Chinese