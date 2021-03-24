China’s yuan slips on dollar strength, Sino-West tensions

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened to a

two-week low on Wednesday, as the greenback strengthened and as

tensions between China and the West weighed.

Prior to market open, the People’s Bank of China set the

midpoint rate at 6.5228 per dollar, 192 pips weaker

than the previous fix of 6.5036.

The yuan opened at 6.5180 per dollar in the spot market

and hit 6.5263, lits weakest since March 9, before

steadying to 6.5223 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the previous

late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5237 per dollar.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar approached a four-month high on

Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe,

potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the

West and China sapped risk appetite.

Traders and analysts said lockdowns in Europe, potential

U.S. tax hikes and the cancellation of EU-China talks on market

access all help prompted investors to seek safe haven in the

greenback.

“There are quite a few factors that pressure the yuan this

week, though market participants would continue to keep an eye

on the dollar’s direction,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Fewer than three months after it was agreed, progress to

seal a deal giving European companies better access to Chinese

markets has stalled, with concerns growing that it could

unravel. {nL8N2LL3JJ]

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada

imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human

rights abuses in Xinjiang, and Beijing hit back immediately with

broad punitive measures against the EU.

“For the short term, the yuan would probably continue to be

weak, even as China’s monetary policy will not be particularly

loose,” said Bruce Yam, forex strategist at brokerage Everbright

Sun Hung Kai.

“As U.S. treasury yields rise, Sino-U.S. interest rate gap

narrows, dampening the appeal of yuan denominated assets and

slowing the foreign inflows into China,” he added.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which

tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a

daily basis, stood at 96.99, firmer than the previous day’s

96.95.

The global dollar index fell to 92.369 from the

previous close of 92.409.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts

(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for

forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded

at 6.7035, 2.70 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot

rate.

The yuan market at 4:09AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5228 6.5036 -0.29%

Spot yuan 6.5223 6.516 -0.10%

Divergence from -0.01%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.09%

Spot change since 2005 26.90%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.99 96.95 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.369 92.409 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5237 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.7035 -2.70%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;

Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

