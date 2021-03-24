China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks: Al-Arabiya By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: China’s State Councilor Wang Yi meets with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Guilin
DUBAI (Reuters) – The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel cited on Wednesday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying in an interview.
Wang, who started this week a Middle East tour, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel.
