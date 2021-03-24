Chelsea could prevent Pulisic from playing in Olympics?

United States Men’s National Team midfielder and 22-year-old star Christian Pulisic wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics that were rescheduled from 2020 to this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle explained, however, FIFA classifies the men’s Olympic tournament as an under-23 competition, meaning teams such as Premier League outfit Chelsea, Pulisic’s club employer, aren’t required to release players for part of the preseason portion of the European calendar. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reduced Pulisic’s playing time since arriving at Stamford Bridge but could keep Pulisic close through the Olympics if he wishes.

“It’s something I’ve thought about, and have wanted to play in,” Pulisic told reporters about potentially receiving a call-up for the Olympics. “Obviously, I can’t control what goes on. What’s best for me at the time and what’s best for the team at the time, I obviously can’t say. But it is something that I would like to play in.”

Club managers clashing with national team coaches is nothing new. As noted by Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has routinely campaigned for managers such as England’s Gareth Southgate to take better care of his players during international breaks.